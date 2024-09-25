Savannah agriculture revitalisation: PFJ II boosts productivity and food security

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, through the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II (PFJ II) and the Savannah Agriculture Value Chain Development Project (SADEP), is enhancing commercial maize, rice, soybean, and poultry production in Ghana’s Northern Savannah Ecological Zone.

Funded by the African Development Bank, the initiative has expanded cultivation to 38,230 hectares, improved crop yields, and supported over 78,000 farmers.

The projects also encourage female participation in farming, promote market access, and support livestock breeding. Additionally, they integrate the African Development Bank's TAAT program to boost Ghana's agricultural productivity and food security.



