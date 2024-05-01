Secondary bond market slows, volume traded drops 32.36% week-on-week

The total volume traded declined sharply by 32.36% week-on-week to GH¢772.30 million

Activity in the secondary bond market witnessed a significant slowdown last week, with the total volume traded decreasing by 32.36% to GH¢772.30 million.

According to Joy Business, the decline in market turnover was primarily attributed to subdued activity in near-term maturities, which saw a 60% decrease to GH¢294.53 million.



Investor attention shifted towards the 14-year bond maturing in February 2037, driving activity towards the tail of the Lower Currency (LCY) yield curve and contributing 30% of the total volume traded.

Analysts anticipate some support for the bond market with the end-of-month portfolio adjustment by pension funds, which may lead to improved market volumes.