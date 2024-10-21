Shipping Lines deny rip-off allegations in Ghana

Adam Imoru-Ayarna, Executive member of SOAAG

Source: Eye on Port

The Shipowners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG) has rejected claims that shipping lines in Ghana exploit customers.

Executive member Adam Imoru-Ayarna stated that shipping companies prioritize customer interests and adhere to legal fees for services rendered.



He emphasized transparency in shipping costs and noted that cleaning fees have largely been eliminated.

Imoru-Ayarna highlighted the industry's contribution to Ghana’s economy, with nine shipping lines paying over $22 million in 2022 to local authorities and in taxes.



He called for dialogue to resolve challenges within the sector, acknowledging the industry's global impact.



