Shipping lines respond to allegations of illegitimate charges in Ghana

SOAAG Executive Member Adam Imoro Ayarna denied wrongdoing

The Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG) has responded to protests from freight forwarders and the Ghana Union of Traders Association over alleged illegitimate charges by shipping lines.

SOAAG Executive Member Adam Imoro Ayarna denied wrongdoing, asserting that shipping lines comply with Ghanaian and international laws.



He emphasized that shipping contracts are transparent, with costs clearly outlined. Ayarna acknowledged concerns about demurrage but noted it is preventable if cargo is cleared within the free period.

He called for open dialogue among stakeholders to address disputes and misconceptions in the shipping industry.



