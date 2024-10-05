Slamm Technologies celebrates 5th anniversary with exciting series of events

Staff of Slamm Technologies Ghana

Slamm Technologies Ghana celebrated its 5th anniversary with a series of events, including an open house, football match, and thanksgiving service.

The celebrations, held from September 20-22, 2024, highlighted the company's growth and commitment to innovation in Ghana’s tech sector.



CEO Samuel Boateng and Co-Founder Francisca Boateng expressed gratitude to clients, partners, and staff for their support in driving the company’s success.

The anniversary concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and reflections on the company’s journey.



Slamm Technologies remains dedicated to empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology solutions.



Read full article