Société Générale submits full list of bidders for its shares to Bank of Ghana

Société Générale is exploring potential buyers

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, announced that the central bank has received a full list of bidders seeking to acquire shares in Société Générale. The bidding process is ongoing, and the BoG awaits notification of the preferred bidders.

Société Générale initiated a strategic review of its Ghanaian operations, and its management clarified that reports of the bank's exit from Ghana were rumors.

Société Générale is exploring potential buyers, with Absa Bank reportedly interested in acquiring subsidiaries in Ghana, Cameroon, and Tunisia.



