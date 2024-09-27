South Africa opens its arms to nuclear power houses for a partnership

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

South Africa is actively seeking global partners to expand its nuclear capacity, particularly engaging with BRICS nations like Russia, South Korea, China, the US, and France.

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa emphasized the need for collaboration to enhance energy security amid ongoing electricity struggles.



Following severe power outages in 2023, the government implemented a recovery plan, resulting in 100 days without load-shedding by July 2024.

Despite this progress, South Africa views nuclear energy as a vital component to strengthen its power infrastructure and prevent future electricity crises.



