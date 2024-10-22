Springfield’s new data contradicts basis for unitization with ENI’s Sankofa field, ACEP Reveals

Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director of the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)

Springfield has presented new data challenging the justification for merging its Afina discovery with ENI's Sankofa field.

Initially, the government mandated the unitization based on seismic data suggesting similar reservoir properties.



However, Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director of the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), revealed that Springfield's latest appraisal contradicts the original findings, prompting calls for re-evaluating the merger directive.

The dispute has raised concerns about investor confidence in Ghana’s energy sector, particularly as capital flight to countries like Côte d’Ivoire increases due to perceived instability in Ghana's regulatory environment.



