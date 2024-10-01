Springfield secures rig for Afina Well appraisal

Springfield Exploration and Production Limited have contracted the Deepsea Bollsta rig to appraise its Afina-1x well in Ghana's offshore block WCTP-2, marking a critical step toward unitising the Afina and Sankofa fields.

The well test, set for October, follows a ruling by the International Court of Arbitration, directing Springfield to complete the process. This collaboration with Northern Ocean Limited could boost Ghana’s oil production and government revenues.

If successful, Springfield could become the first independent African company to operate and produce oil in deep waters, with significant economic implications for the country.



