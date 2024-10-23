Stakeholders laud Springfield’s investment in the energy industry

Stakeholders in Ghana's oil and gas industry have praised Springfield Exploration and Production Limited (SEP) for its significant investments and commitment to creating jobs amid challenges.

During a recent forum, Chief Fishermen from the Western Region lauded CEO Kevin Okyere's leadership in the local upstream sector.



Springfield has invested over US$60 million in the ongoing Well-Test and Appraisal of the Afina-1x discovery, utilizing the Northern Oceans’s Deep Sea Bollsta Rig.

Officials from various regulatory bodies participated, emphasizing collaboration and community support for Springfield's efforts to harness Ghana's oil resources for development.



Read full article