Stanbic Bank backs Neonatal Care with lifesaving equipment donation to GMA

Stanbic Bank has enhanced neonatal healthcare in Ghana by donating three infant incubators and three phototherapy machines, valued at GHS 500,000, to the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

The donation aims to provide hope for premature infants, as highlighted by Ben Mensah, Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic.



Dr. Frank Serebour, GMA President, expressed gratitude for the equipment's critical role in saving lives.

This contribution is part of Stanbic Bank's broader commitment to community well-being, which includes over one million cedis invested in various health initiatives in 2024, supporting maternal healthcare and reducing health disparities.



