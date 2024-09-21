Stanbic Bank encourages young women to embrace savings culture

Nana Serwaah Bossman, Manager, Youth Banking, Personal and Private Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana

Nana Serwaah Bossman, Manager of Youth Banking at Stanbic Bank, urged young women to adopt strong savings habits for financial independence at the WiSTEM GH KNUST Girls Bootcamp.

She emphasized budgeting, prioritizing spending, and distinguishing between needs and wants as key strategies for financial control.



Stanbic Bank supports empowering young women through financial education and STEM initiatives, donating 250 laptops to enhance STEM learning.

The WiSTEM event, part of a global initiative promoting gender parity in STEM, aims to bridge the gap between social justice and STEM by fostering networking, mentorship, and outreach for young women.



Read full article