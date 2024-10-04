Standard Chartered leverages digital to drive bancassurance

Dr. Setor Quashigah , Head of Affluent and Wealth Management

Standard Chartered is redefining the Bancassurance market in Ghana by seamlessly integrating insurance services into its banking offerings.

While Bancassurance was introduced in 2014 with limited differentiation among banks, Standard Chartered's approach focuses on delivering holistic financial management through tailored insurance solutions that align with clients' investment and protection needs.



Their all-in-one financial solution simplifies access to diverse life and general insurance products, supported by trained Bancassurance specialists providing personalized advice.

Additionally, the integration with digital banking channels, such as the SC Mobile app, streamlines premium payments, and policy management, enhancing overall client convenience and control.



