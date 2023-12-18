Strive to benefit from $3 trillion global fashion market – Australian High Commissioner to Ghanaians

Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana

Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, has redirected the focus of Ghanaian fashion designers towards a staggering 3 trillion-dollar market opportunity awaiting exploration.

In the view of Berenice Owen-Jones, there exists a huge opportunity for Ghanaian brands in the global fashion market and the designers ought to position themselves well to access the huge financial opportunity.



Speaking at the 10th Global Fashion Week hosted by the Australian High Commission in Accra on Friday, December 16, 2023, Madam Owen-Jones emphasized that Ghanaian creatives have the potential to thrive in a booming global fashion industry and underscored the need for intentional and swift actions to elevate the industry.



“Globally, the fashion market is valued at about 3trillion dollars. Both in Australia and in Ghana, the potential for this industry to grow is immense. When you think of it encompasses creators and designers manufacturers, models, photographers, stylists, magazines, media and technology,” she said.



Berenice Owen-Jones identified the unique and diverse nature of Ghanaian society as the foundation on which a thriving fashion industry can be built.



Assessing the potential of Ghanaian fashion designers, Berenice Owen-Jones noted that the potential exists for the country’s fashion designers to earn mentions among globally acclaimed fashion designers.



She stated that this potential can be utilized to its fullest if there is a conscious and concerted approach by the country to position itself as a country recognized for its fashion design prowess.

Berenice Owen-Jones expressed the readiness of her country to partner and support Ghanaian fashion designers to reach the apex of the industry through the portrayal of the diverse Ghanaian culture in their products.



“The local fashion industry is already building a strong reputation of creativity and flare as you have seen tonight. I think this is a story worth shouting from the rooftops. Ghanaian designers should be competing with the best in the world.



“We must do all we can to ensure this industry grows and thrives,” she said.



The Global Fashion Week saw the exhibition of unique and specially curated Australian and Ghanaian fashion that details the historically rich culture of the two countries.



The creativity of designers from both countries came to bear at the show with the display of items and designs that tell their stories.



EK