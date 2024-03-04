Study by Oxford Africa Women Leadership Institute reveals alarming gaps in export activity among women-led businesses in Ghana

A cross-section of Ghanaian women in fisheries

A recent study by the Oxford Africa Women Leadership Institute (OAWLI) has exposed concerning statistics regarding export engagement among women-led businesses in Ghana, indicating that a staggering 92% of such enterprises have never been involved in exporting.

The study, based on responses from 386 participants, disclosed that only 9.0% reported having exported their products, with merely 31 indicating any export experience. Alarmingly, 13 of these exporters lacked the necessary export certificates.



Further analysis revealed that nearly half of the businesses engaged in export activities relied on informal channels, such as family and friends, to facilitate their transactions.



Of the respondents lacking export experience, a substantial 78% expressed complete unawareness of the necessary certifications, underscoring a significant knowledge gap in export procedures. Only 20% demonstrated awareness, while 6% remained uncertain about their knowledge on the subject.

The report stresses the urgent need to enhance export readiness among women-led enterprises in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector, emphasizing the importance of accurately identifying businesses ready for exporting.



In response to these findings, female entrepreneurs are encouraged to proactively seek relevant information to ensure preparedness for export activities.



The study concludes with a call to action for increased support in obtaining export certifications, recognizing the pivotal role such certifications play in facilitating international trade and expanding market access for women-led businesses in Ghana.