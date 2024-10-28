Support Springfield for putting in the effort - participant

Rig activity in Ghana’s oil sector has declined

Source: GNA

Rig activity in Ghana’s oil sector has declined, impacting livelihoods, especially in the Western Region.

During a forum, Nana Kweku Amosa, a Jomoro fisherman, praised Springfield Exploration and Production, a Ghanaian-owned company, for its bold entry into the oil sector, likening its ambition to that of Nigeria’s Dangote.



The event gathered stakeholders, including fishermen, to discuss the arrival of the Deepsea Bollsta Rig for Springfield’s Afina-1x well appraisal.

Officials urged fishermen to avoid the rig area to prevent accidents and protect lives and resources.



