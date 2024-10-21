Sustainable finance: How banks are driving SDG goals

Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Olumide Olatunji

Access Bank Ghana has been a leader in embedding sustainability across its operations.

Guided by the Bank of Ghana’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) guidelines, Access Bank focuses on sustainable operations, corporate social investment, and sustainable development finance.



Key initiatives include green projects, waste recycling, energy-efficient solutions, and social inclusion through MSME financing and employment of persons with disabilities.

Partnerships with organizations like the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Development Bank of Ghana (DBG) further support these goals.



Access Bank is committed to innovation, reducing carbon emissions, and driving financial inclusion to foster sustainable growth.



