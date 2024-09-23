TECNO’s CAMON 30 Series shines bright at Menswear Week 2024 in Accra!

The event featured top designers from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and more

The TECNO Ghana Menswear Week 2024, held on September 1 at Accra's World Trade Centre, celebrated African fashion and technology.

Sponsored by the TECNO CAMON 30 series, the event featured top designers from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and more, showcasing vibrant collections blending tradition and modernity.



A special "TECNO Show" highlighted suits inspired by the CAMON 30’s color palette, with models carrying smartphones.

TECNO also offered guests interactive experiences with the CAMON 30, emphasizing its photography features. The collaboration reinforced TECNO’s commitment to creativity and individuality while supporting African fashion's global rise.



