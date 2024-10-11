Business

Tax-to-GDP ratio: Tax survey shows Ghana ranks 16th among lower middle-income countries

Tax 2 750x375 Ghana's tax-to-GDP ratio

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana's tax-to-GDP ratio, at 13.8% in 2022, ranks 16th among 28 lower-middle-income countries, according to a joint report by the Finance Ministry and the UK's Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Despite a six-point increase since 2000, the ratio remains below the government's 18-20% target for 2027.

The report attributes much of the revenue growth to corporate, personal income taxes, and VAT, which made up 70% of tax collections in 2022.

However, growth in personal income tax and VAT has slowed, while trade taxes' contribution has significantly decreased, reflecting a shift from reliance on trade-based revenue.

