Telecel Foundation supports STEM education in Central Region

Telecel Ghana Foundation has invested in the education of young pupils in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District by donating ten desktop computers and eight coding and robotics kits to schools in Ansafona, Patoako, and Kwaman.

In collaboration with Enos Promise Foundation and Mingo Blox, the initiative aims to enhance STEM education and bridge the digital divide in underserved communities.

The donation, praised by local leaders and educators, is expected to empower students with essential technology skills, fostering creativity and problem-solving abilities for future innovation. The equipment will also help establish STEM clubs in the communities.



