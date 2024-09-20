Telecel Ghana Rolls Out Its Women In Business Initiative For SME Month

WIB aims to empower women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) under six key pillars

Telecel Ghana has launched its Women in Business (WIB) package to support female entrepreneurs across the country.

The WIB initiative provides tailored resources such as free website development, access to grants and loans, health and life insurance, e-commerce and marketplace support, and networking opportunities.



Part of Telecel's SME Month celebration, WIB aims to empower women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) under six key pillars: Reach, Accelerate, Engage, Empower, Assure, and Reward.

Partnering with Fido, Absa Bank, and MicroEnsure, the initiative helps female entrepreneurs grow, become resilient, and succeed in business.



