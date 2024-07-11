Business

Telecel More Money Promo launched with grand prize of GHS 1 million

Telecel MG 2599 Scaled Management of Telecel Ghana

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Telecel Ghana, a leading provider of telecommunication services, has launched a highly rewarding cash prize campaign – Telecel More Money Promo. With the grand prize of GHS 1 million up for grabs, this exciting promotion is designed to celebrate and reward the loyalty of Telecel Ghana’s valued customers with opportunities to win cash prizes through daily, weekly and the final draws.

