Telegram will now provide some user data to authorities

Ea59de70 79e3 11ef B02d C5f3b724a1ea.png CEO Pavel Durov said the change aims to deter criminal activity

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Telegram will now share users' IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities holding valid search warrants, marking a major policy shift.

CEO Pavel Durov said the change aims to deter criminal activity, though he defended the platform against charges stemming from his recent arrest in France for allegedly enabling illegal activities.

Critics worry this move could compromise political dissidents using Telegram in repressive regimes.

Telegram has been criticized for weak content moderation, though it now employs AI to conceal problematic content. Experts question whether these measures will satisfy legal requirements, especially in cases involving serious crimes like child abuse.

Source: BBC