Tema and Takoradi ports handled 26 Million tonnes of cargo in 2023

In 2023, despite facing economic challenges locally and globally, the Tema Port managed to handle 18 million tonnes of cargo, while the Takoradi Port successfully processed eight million tonnes.

This marked a significant improvement in performance compared to the earlier part of the year, which had seen a slower start.



Michael Achagwe Luguje, the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) highlighted that the Takoradi Port had surpassed its previous year's performance, attributing this success to collaborative efforts between the GPHA and external stakeholders, as well as broader economic conditions.



One notable initiative was the introduction of a scheme to stabilize exchange rates for transit goods every three months. This initiative aimed to mitigate increased costs resulting from fluctuating rates.



In early 2023, the GPHA collaborated with stakeholders and shipping lines to identify factors contributing to the decline in import figures, presenting their findings to Ghana's economic management team.

Mr. Luguje expressed confidence in the implementation of measures to reduce the escalating cost of doing business in Ghana's seaports.



He clarified that while the GPHA is often seen as responsible for high business costs, port charges account for only 10 percent of the total clearance expenses. The majority of costs arise from duties, statutory taxes, and contributions from other operators such as shipping lines and freight forwarders.



He emphasized the government's awareness of the situation and its commitment to exploring solutions to reduce these costs.



Mr. Luguje also stressed the direct connection between the efficiency of port systems and infrastructure and the logistics sector's business costs, reaffirming the GPHA's dedication to enhancing port efficiency with the aim of positioning Ghana as the preferred hub in the sub-region.