Tesla's sporty, two-seater robotaxi design puzzles experts

Tesla's reveal of the two-seater, sporty Cybercab robotaxi puzzled investors and experts, leading to a 9% drop in Tesla stock.

Critics questioned how the design, with limited passenger and luggage space, would meet practical taxi needs.



Experts, like former Waymo CEO John Krafcik, found the design impractical for older passengers and those with disabilities.

Although CEO Elon Musk touted a low operating cost of 20 cents per mile, he provided few details on production timelines or regulatory approvals.



Experts believe Tesla will need larger robotaxis to compete effectively in the growing autonomous vehicle market.



