The Nvidia CEO christened the Taylor Swift of tech

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Source: BBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has become a rock star in the tech world, with fans chanting his name and seeking selfies and autographs.

His signature black leather jacket has become iconic. Huang's success with Nvidia, which dominates the AI chip market, has made him a sought-after figure at tech conferences.



His company's market value recently surged past $3 trillion, making it the second most valuable company in the world.

Analysts attribute his popularity to his pioneering work in AI and his approachable, consistent style, which has made him the face of generative AI.



