Business
The power of recalibration: aligning your vision and energy for peak performance

THE POWER 1 Ezgif.png Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo a Ghanaian business leader and certified high-performance coach

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

As the year progresses, many leaders and high achievers face challenges maintaining momentum.

Recalibration is key, offering a mid-year opportunity to realign vision, strategy, and personal energy.

Vision alignment ensures goals remain relevant, while recalibrating personal energy prevents burnout.

Aligning strategy with purpose enhances long-term success by connecting short-term actions to broader missions.

Leaders should evaluate initiatives, embed purpose in team goals, adapt to changes, and communicate purpose-driven strategies to inspire engagement.

Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo, a Ghanaian business leader and certified high-performance coach, helps individuals and organizations achieve peak performance through personal and professional development.

Source: thebftonline.com