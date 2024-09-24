The shift to cloud services – some underlying legal considerations

Richard Nunekpeku

The article discusses the evolution of software use from on-premise installations to cloud services, emphasizing the legal considerations for businesses.

On-premise software grants users licenses to install and reproduce software, while cloud services offer access through service agreements without transferring intellectual property rights.



Legal distinctions between licenses and service contracts, the scope of granted rights, and breaches are explored.

Businesses must carefully negotiate and document licensing or service agreements to avoid copyright infringements or breaches of contract and implement compliance measures to mitigate risks.



Read full article