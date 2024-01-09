There will be extreme hardship in Ghana this year – Asiedu Nketiah predicts

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is convinced that 2024 will be a very difficult year.

He draws his conclusion from the 'uninspiring' budget statement prepared by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Asiedu Nketiah says the hardship will emanate from the several taxes imposed on the people of Ghana by the clueless government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“From all indications and deducing from the 2024 budget and economic policy prepared by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Attah, we are convinced 2024 will be a difficult year filled with economic hardship.

"This is because the NPP government has once again, in their final year piled more taxes on businesses and Ghanaians”, he said.



The NDC chairman suggested that after the government pushed people into poverty it was expected that the government would find a way of making life better but has rather made life more difficult.



“Having pushed 850,000 into the poverty bracket in 2022 alone due to mismanagement of the economy and uncontrolled corruption, one would have expected that Ghanaians will be provided some reprieve in their final year, but unfortunately, Ghanaians are suffering,” he said.