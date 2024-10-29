Business

Three Ghanaians named among most powerful black people in the UK

Upload B1b7460cd531a0492e3847dc267a68a5 Scaled E1730113719610 Ezgif.png (Left to right) Afua Kyei, Joshua Siaw and Bernard Mensah

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: asaaseradio.com

Three Ghanaians—Bernard Mensah, Afua Kyei, and Joshua Siaw—have been named among the top ten most powerful black individuals in the UK on this year’s Powerlist, which recognizes influential figures of African heritage.

Mensah serves as President of International at Bank of America, Kyei is the Chief Financial Officer at the Bank of England, and Siaw is a partner at the law firm White & Case.

The Powerlist aims to showcase role models for young black people, celebrating achievements across various sectors.

Source: asaaseradio.com