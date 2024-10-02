Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive groceries mid-2024

AoHk9kpTURBXy9jNzFkZGI4MjdkOGY1MmUxNjA0NTIxZjg0NmExZmU0Ni5qcGeSlQMAF80C380BnZMFzQMWzQGu3gACoTAGoTEA Top 10 African cities with the most expensive groceries mid-2024

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

In mid-2024, Lagos ranked as the African city with the most expensive groceries, according to Numbeo's grocery index.

The top 10 cities with high grocery costs include Algiers, Accra, Harare, Tunis, Casablanca, Nairobi, Rabat, Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town.

Rising grocery prices significantly affect the cost of living, particularly for low-income households in these cities, contributing to food insecurity.

Informal markets play a critical role in food supply, but higher food costs and inflation can pressure local economies and impact nutrition and public health.

Read full article

Source: africa.businessinsider.com