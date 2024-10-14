Top 10 African countries in World Bank’s best business climate report 2024

African countries with the best business climate in 2024

Source: businessinsiderafrica

Business Insider Africa has highlighted Rwanda as the top country in Africa for business climate, according to a World Bank report assessing 50 economies.

Rwanda excelled in all three assessment pillars: Regulation, Quality of Public Services, and Operational Efficiency.



It ranked first in Africa with 70.35 points for regulatory frameworks, 8th globally for public services (67.37 points), and 3rd in operational efficiency (81.31 points).

Following Rwanda, Togo and Morocco ranked second and third in regulation, while Mauritius and Botswana performed well in operational efficiency.



The report underscores the improvements African countries are making to attract business and foreign investment.



