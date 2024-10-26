Business

Top 10 African countries with the least healthiest economy mid-2024 - World Bank

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: businessinsiderafrica

According to the World Bank's October 2024 Africa Pulse report, Sudan has the lowest projected GDP growth in Africa, with an estimated contraction of 15.1% due to ongoing conflict. Following Sudan are South Sudan at -7.8% and the Central African Republic at 0.7%.

Other countries with minimal growth include Botswana (1.0%), São Tomé and Príncipe (1.1%), South Africa (1.1%), Malawi (1.8%), Zambia (2.0%), Zimbabwe (2.0%), and Congo Republic (2.1%).

The report highlights issues like political instability and inadequate infrastructure as key factors affecting economic prospects across the continent.

Source: businessinsiderafrica