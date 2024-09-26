Top 10 African countries with the shortest working hours

Shorter working hours in Africa can improve employee well-being, productivity, and work-life balance, addressing the drawbacks of extended work hours like burnout and reduced efficiency. This is particularly crucial in countries with limited healthcare access, as shorter hours can reduce risks of physical and mental health issues.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), Rwanda leads the list of African countries with the shortest working hours, averaging 30.4 hours per week, followed by Somalia, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

Ghana, Tanzania, and Niger also rank in the top 10, with significant percentages of workers still exceeding 49 hours per week.



