Top 10 banks in Africa in 2024

Source: businessinsiderafrica

African banks are increasingly operating across borders, with South Africa’s Standard Bank Group leading as Africa's top bank, reporting a profit of $2.7 billion, an 18% increase from the previous year.

The National Bank of Egypt remains in second place, while Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank has moved up to third with a Tier 1 capital increase of 12% to $6 billion.



The rankings reflect challenges faced by other banks, particularly in Nigeria, where the naira's decline has affected capital reports.

The top ten banks include major players from South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco, showcasing the continent's financial resilience.



