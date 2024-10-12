Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Top 10 richest black people in the world in 2024

E7Vk9kpTURBXy9lYTAyMTAwMWU5MDdkMzYyOTlhNTVkNzE2ZmU5ZTkxOS5wbmeSlQMAAs0CvM0BiZMFzQMWzQGu3gACoTAGoTEA Top 10 richest black people in the world in 2024

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: businessinsiderafrica

In 2024, the top 10 richest Black people, according to Forbes, highlight the economic power within the Black community.

US's David Steward, co-founder of World Wide Technology, leads the list with $11.4 billion, surpassing Nigeria's Aliko Dangote at $11.3 billion.

Other prominent figures include Robert F. Smith, Mike Adenuga, and Abdulsamad Rabiu. These billionaires, such as Strive Masiyiwa and Patrice Motsepe, drive technological and industrial growth in Africa, contributing to infrastructure development and job creation.

Despite economic fluctuations, their wealth significantly impacts African economies and the global financial landscape.

Read full article

Source: businessinsiderafrica