Tourist arrivals in Ghana shoot up by 17.8% in Q3 of 2023 - BoG

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has noted that tourist arrivals through various ports of entry have increased to 304,171 in the third quarter of the year as against the 258,246 visitors recorded in 2022.

This represents a 17.8% annual growth, the central bank stated.



It further said the year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals was attributed to the rise in tourism-related activities during the review period.



Meanwhile, international trade at the country’s two main harbours - Tema and Takoradi - as measured by laden container traffic for inbound and outbound containers declined in the third quarter of 2023, a Joynews report stated.



"Total container traffic for inbound and outbound containers decreased by 2.1% to 155,146, from 158,514 recorded in Q2 2023," the news portal said.



The year-on-year decline in port activities was due to a downtrend in international trade activities.



They also attributed the slowdown to the ongoing geopolitical tensions during the review period.

