Trade Minister Orders Cement Manufacturers to Obtain Licences or Cease Operations

Image 2024 06 26 230655005 696x492.png K. T. Hammond, Trade Minister

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Trade and Industry, K. T. Hammond, has issued a firm directive to cement manufacturers across Ghana to secure operational licences or immediately cease production. This directive was addressed to the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee (CMDC), established last year to regulate the cement industry. The move follows the recent enforcement of the Ghana Standards Authority’s (GSA) Manufacture of Cement Regulation, 2023 (L.I. 2480), which aims to tighten regulatory oversight on the sector, ensuring that all manufacturers adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety.

