Trading activity plummets by 96.22% with only 53,209 shares traded on monday

The GSE Financial Stock Index remained stable at 2,198.88 points

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index fell by 10.67 points to close at 4,354.16, resulting in a Year-To-Date (YTD) return decline to 39.10%.

The GSE Financial Stock Index remained stable at 2,198.88 points, with a YTD return of 15.63%.



Market capitalization decreased by GH¢132.36 million to GH¢99.07 billion. Trading volume dropped by 96.22% to 53,209 shares, with the value of shares traded also declining to GH¢120,211.10.

MTN Ghana was the day's biggest loser, closing at GH¢2.16 and leading in trading volume with 19,134 shares exchanged.



