Transport Minister rules out fare hikes amid low fuel costs

Deputy Transport Minister Hassan Tampuli has publicly dismissed calls from transport unions like the Concerned Drivers Association to increase transport fares, asserting that the current economic conditions do not justify such a move.

Speaking during a press conference in Accra on October 30, Tampuli highlighted that Ghana’s fuel prices remain among the lowest in the world, with petrol prices falling below $1 per liter—a situation he believes should ideally encourage discussions around fare reductions rather than hikes.



Addressing the transport unions, Tampuli stated, "There’s no basis for any increase in lorry fares between now and the next six months," emphasizing that transport fares should not rise when Ghana remains one of the few countries globally maintaining relatively low fuel prices.



His comments respond to growing public concern about potential fare increases, which many Ghanaians fear would exacerbate financial pressures on commuters already coping with economic challenges.

Tampuli urged unions to reconsider, stressing that the government does not support “unjustified fare hikes.” This reassurance from the Deputy Minister aims to curb any impending fare adjustments that could significantly impact the public, reinforcing the government's commitment to alleviating economic burdens where possible.



This response comes amid various economic pressures on households, with the government emphasizing fiscal responsibility and fair pricing as key components of economic management.



Transport unions, often influential in price-setting discussions, have been encouraged to assess the economic landscape carefully before any price change decisions, with Tampuli indicating that no new fare adjustments should be expected within the next six months.



