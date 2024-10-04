Tshabalala steps down as Senior Vice President of African Development Bank Group

Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala

Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has resigned following her endorsement by the South African Cabinet as a candidate for the AfDB presidency in 2025.

Tshabalala, who joined AfDB in 2018 and became Senior Vice President in 2021, resigned to avoid any conflict of interest.



She expressed gratitude for her role under President Akinwumi Adesina’s leadership.

Adesina praised Tshabalala’s contributions to AfDB’s success over the past six years, acknowledging her role in advancing the Bank's strategies and operations.



Read full article