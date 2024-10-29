Tsonam Akpeloo honored as promising entrepreneur of the year 2024

Tsonam Akpeloo, the visionary CEO of SUKU Technologies and Chairman of the Accra Regional Branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has been awarded the Promising Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Ghana Business Awards.

The ceremony, held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, recognized Akpeloo’s influential role in advancing Ghana’s technology sector and his innovative approach to entrepreneurship, which has significantly impacted the business landscape.



The Ghana Business Awards serves as a premier platform for celebrating excellence across various industries in Ghana. Each year, it acknowledges individuals and organizations that contribute substantially to economic growth, exemplify innovation and foster sustainable development.



This year's event attracted prominent figures from diverse sectors, underscoring the importance of recognizing those who drive positive change and inspire success within the nation.



Under Akpeloo’s leadership, SUKU Technologies has carved out a significant niche in the technology sector by developing innovative digital solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern businesses.



The company has empowered organizations to streamline operations and enhance efficiency through cutting-edge technology and strategic insights. Akpeloo is not only a leader in his field but also actively mentors young entrepreneurs, fostering a culture of innovation, resilience, and collaboration.



In his acceptance speech, Akpeloo expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ghana Business Awards committee, his dedicated team at SUKU Technologies, and the broader community that supports his vision. “This award is a testament to what is possible when you combine passion, dedication, and innovation,” he remarked.

He reaffirmed his commitment to creating pathways for Ghana’s young entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive in the competitive business environment.



Akpeloo’s recognition aligns with the mission of the Ghana Business Awards to inspire growth and excellence. As one of Ghana’s most respected rising business leaders, his story serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide.



He exemplifies that success in Ghana's vibrant business landscape is attainable through vision, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.



This award not only highlights Akpeloo’s achievements but also reflects the growing recognition of the technology sector's role in driving economic development in Ghana.



As the country continues to evolve, the efforts of innovative leaders like Tsonam Akpeloo will be crucial in shaping a future where entrepreneurship flourishes, contributing to sustainable growth and job creation across the nation.



Read full article