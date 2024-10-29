Business

Tsonam Akpeloo honored as promising entrepreneur of the year 2024

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tsonam Akpeloo, the visionary CEO of SUKU Technologies and Chairman of the Accra Regional Branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has been awarded the Promising Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Ghana Business Awards.

