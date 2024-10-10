Business

Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forces emergency landing in New York

Turkish Airlines 663x424 Ezgif.png Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forces emergency landing in New York

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: vanguardngr.com

A Turkish Airlines pilot collapsed mid-flight on an Airbus 350 en route from Seattle to Istanbul, leading to an emergency landing in New York.

Despite first aid efforts by the flight crew and co-pilot, the 59-year-old pilot passed away before the landing.

He had been employed by Turkish Airlines since 2007 and passed a medical examination in March with no reported health issues.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, as confirmed by the airline's spokesman, Yahya Ustun.

Source: vanguardngr.com