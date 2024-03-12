The award underscores the company's relentless pursuit of excellence

At the prestigious Northern Excellence Awards, Twellium Company Limited clinched the coveted title of "Brand of the Year." The company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the market has been recognized through this esteemed accolade.

Expressing delight and gratitude, branch manager of Twellium Company Limited Mr Makke Bilal remarked, "We are truly honored to receive the 'Brand of the Year' award at the Northern Excellence Awards. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to delivering top-quality products and services to our esteemed customers."



The award underscores Twellium's relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. It reflects the company's ability to resonate with consumers and maintain a strong brand presence in the competitive market landscape.



"We dedicate this award to our loyal customers and dedicated team whose hard work and commitment have been instrumental in achieving this milestone," he added.



The awards were in two categories: special recognition citations and the main awards for distinguished individuals and organisations.



The special recognition citations went to Mr Rafiq Iddrisu, Manager, Global Dreams Hotel; Mr Ibrahim Jabir Mohammed, Marketing Manager, Twellium Industrial Company Limited; Mr Makid Bilal, Branch Manager, Twellium Industrial Company Limited, Mr Ibrahim Abu Hassan Rhyzo, Chairman, Northern Regional Football Association and Failatu Abdul Razak, Guinness world records cooking marathon contender.

The recipients of the main awards were Mr Haruna Mahama, General Manager of Nkilgi FM as Media Personality of the Year; Mr Alhassan Abdul Karim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MyTime Hotel as the Young CEO of the Year; and Dr Doliwura Zakaria, Chairman, Aisha Homes and Hospital as the Strategic Investor of the Year.



The Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency received Social Change Organisation of the Year Award, Alhaji Amin Iddrisu, Chairman and CEO of Abuya Group of Companies received the Humanitarian Award of the Year.



The rest were Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Aide to former President John Mahama as the Northern Woman of the Year, Mr Alhassan Ali, CEO of AL Investments received Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Mr Mujahid Ahmed Bello, an award-winning afro pop dancehall and reggae musician known as Fancy Gadam, received the Most Outstanding Northern Artist of the Decade Award.



Mr Alhassan Abdul-Latif, Executive Director, Celebrities Charity Development Foundation, speaking during the event over the weekend in Tamale, said the awards scheme was to throw the spotlight on individuals and organisations contributing significantly to the overall development of northern Ghana.



He said, “This initiative seeks to recognise hardworking individuals, brands, politicians, corporate institutions, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, who are excelling in their fields of endeavours whilst projecting the north for global attention.”