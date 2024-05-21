UNDP launches MSMEs Nimdie Series to empower Ghanaian businesses

UNDP's MSMEs Nimdie Series

Source: GNA

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched an innovative programme to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana.

The programme, titled: “MSMEs Nimdie Series”, aims at empowering entrepreneurs with the resources, skills, and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s competitive market.



Named after the Akan word, NIMDIE, (to wit knowledge), it is to increase the knowledge of businesses in key areas such as branding, planning, marketing, financial management, and digital transformation, ensuring that they had the tools and expertise needed to be successful and resilient.



Mr Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Ghana, at the launch of the initiative, said the institution recognised the pivotal role that MSMEs played in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and creating employment opportunities.



It was, therefore, important to provide integrated support and address knowledge gaps, to catalyze the growth and sustainability of MSMEs.



This is to guarantee their empowerment and contribution to Ghana’s overall economic development.

Mr Khoshmukhamedov said the MSMEs Nimdie Series fell under UNDP’s integrated MSMEs Support Programme, which promoted economic transformation and



sustainable development.



Entrepreneurs would thus receive guidance on leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to enhance intra-African trade, stimulate economic growth, and foster regional integration.



Future discussions would delve into crucial topics such as financial management, market expansion, digital marketing, innovation, regulatory compliance, and access to government support programmes.



The UNDP, by tackling those essential areas, was reaffirming its commitment to empowering Ghana’s entrepreneurs and fueling economic growth, Mr Khoshmukhamedov

said.



The event brought together entrepreneurs and policymakers, who welcomed the initiative as a timely response to the needs of various MSMEs in Ghana.



They noted that the programme would be a game-changer, especially in business training and accessing finance with the immense knowledge acquired to grow their



businesses beyond boarders.