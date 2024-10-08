US judge orders Google to open app store to rivals

Google plans to appeal

Source: BBC

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Google must allow rival apps on its Play Store for three years, following a lawsuit by Epic Games.

The ruling, part of broader antitrust remedies, aims to reduce Google’s control over app distribution and payments on Android devices.



Google, which plans to appeal, argues the decision risks consumer privacy and competition.

Legal experts view the ruling as a challenge to tech giants' dominance. Critics, including Epic, say Google’s 30% app store fees raised consumer prices.



The decision is expected to encourage more app developers and lower costs for consumers.



Read full article