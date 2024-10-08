Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

US judge orders Google to open app store to rivals

A6e68c40 8511 11ef 9d1d 8981b4296577.png Google plans to appeal

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Google must allow rival apps on its Play Store for three years, following a lawsuit by Epic Games.

The ruling, part of broader antitrust remedies, aims to reduce Google’s control over app distribution and payments on Android devices.

Google, which plans to appeal, argues the decision risks consumer privacy and competition.

Legal experts view the ruling as a challenge to tech giants' dominance. Critics, including Epic, say Google’s 30% app store fees raised consumer prices.

The decision is expected to encourage more app developers and lower costs for consumers.

Read full article

Source: BBC