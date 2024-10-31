Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Uber shares slide as slowing bookings growth spooks investors

WZJVX7UE7NK27JZAKUWDKG5RN4 Ezgif.png Uber shares slide as slowing bookings growth spooks investors

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: reuters.com

Uber Technologies reported a slowdown in its core taxi business, forecasting fourth-quarter gross bookings below Wall Street expectations, causing shares to drop nearly 8%.

Third-quarter bookings growth fell to a year-long low, reflecting decreased demand amid economic uncertainty and high inflation.

However, Uber's revenue of $11.19 billion surpassed estimates, driven by a 26.4% increase in mobility bookings and record user engagement.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasized the company's focus on capturing suburban markets with improved pricing strategies. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 is projected between $1.78 billion and $1.88 billion, slightly below expectations.

Read full article

Source: reuters.com