Understanding rules of origin under AfCFTA: Ghana Customs pushes for more collaboration

Jonathan Dabrah, Chief Revenue Officer and Acting Head of the Tariff and Trade Unit GRA

Source: Eye on Port

Jonathan Dabrah, Chief Revenue Officer and Acting Head of the Tariff and Trade Unit at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), emphasized the importance of collaboration between Customs and private sector stakeholders for the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He highlighted that Customs cannot work in isolation and called for closer cooperation with customs brokers, traders, and manufacturers to ensure smooth enforcement of the rules of origin.

Dabrah also stressed ongoing capacity-building efforts, the need for better-trained brokers, and the importance of ensuring that goods meet AfCFTA’s standards for preferential treatment.



