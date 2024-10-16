United States, Germany launch US$40m initiative to strengthen stability in the North

The initiative, supported by USAID and Germany, aims to promote stability, resilience

The United States and Germany, in partnership with Ghana, have launched the Coastal States Stability Mechanism (CSSM), a US$40 million initiative aimed at enhancing security and preventing conflict in northern Ghana.

Announced on October 10, 2024, CSSM targets regions vulnerable to violent extremism, including Ghana, Benin, and Togo.



The program, aligned with Ghana’s national counter-extremism framework, will fund critical infrastructure, services, and peacebuilding efforts in Chereponi District.

The initiative, supported by USAID and Germany, aims to promote stability, resilience, and social cohesion while addressing the root causes of instability in northern regions.



