United States supports drought victims with US$1.7m

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer

The U.S. Embassy in Accra has committed US$1.7 million (nearly GH¢30 million) through the LEAP program to support drought victims in Ghana’s Northern Region and middle belt.

U.S. Ambassador Virginia E. Palmer announced the launch of the Coastal States Stability Mechanism. The drought has severely impacted over 980,000 farmers across eight regions, with estimated losses of GH¢22.2 billion.

Agricultural stakeholders have criticized the government for lacking a risk mitigation plan and urged sustainable measures like dam expansion and financial support for farmers to improve food security.



